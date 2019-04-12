JUST IN
Paramjit Singh Sarna is an 'ISI' agent, claims Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna is an 'ISI' agent who 'visits Pakistan daily,' said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal here on Friday.

"Sarna is an ISI agent who goes to Pakistan daily. An investigation should be initiated against him," Badal, also former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, told reporters here.

Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi (SADD) leader Sarna is in the thick of a raging controversy for organising a farewell reception for outgoing Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood in New Delhi at a 5-star hotel.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 18:21 IST

