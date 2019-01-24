Windies women to tour Pak after 15 years, play three T20I series

In a major step towards the revival of international in the country, the Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that women's team will play three-match T20I series in in the build-up to the ICC Women's Championship fourth round fixture.

This will be West Indies' first tour to in 15 years. The last time the side played a drawn Test in and won a seven-ODI series 5-2 in 2004.

As part of their series preparation, the 2016 ICC World T20 champions will arrive in on January 26, before travelling to on January 30. Meanwhile, Pakistan women's cricket team has already begun preparations for the series, attending a training camp in

The news of the tour to Karachi comes at the back of the commitment from around world's 35 leading men's cricketers, including AB de Villiers, to participate in the 2019 matches in and Karachi.

"The visit of the women's team to Karachi is great news not only for Pakistan cricket but for women's cricket in general. We are thankful to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and their players for trusting the PCB and agreeing to play three T20Is in Karachi. The decision of Cricket West Indies endorses our position that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other country. On behalf of the PCB, I would like to say that we are confident that this tour will go a long way in the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan," PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB and the have a very long history of collaboration and mutual respect, and this decision further illustrates a strong relationship between the two boards. With the West Indies women's cricket team's agreement to partake in the three T20Is, the has reiterated their support for a key member of the cricket fraternity in a time when we are working extremely hard to get international cricket back into our backyard. The is one of the most formidable and admired sides in the world. By playing in Karachi, they will also contribute to the growth and popularity of women's cricket in this part of the world. I am sure this series will inspire a number of young women cricketers to take up this great sport," Ahmad added.

Apart from winning the ICC Women's World T20 2016 in Kolkata, West Indies have also reached the semi-finals of the same event in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

West Indies are currently ranked fourth in the ICC T20I rankings, while Pakistan are ranked seventh. In the ODI table, West Indies are sixth and Pakistan seventh.

Commenting on the tour, said: "Following the successful hosting of the Windies' men's team in Pakistan in April 2018, we have confirmed to the PCB that our Windies women's squad will now also play a three-match T20I series in Karachi. This tour is a further major step for our friends at the to bring their cricket back home, and we are pleased that our players and support staff have recognized this and supported this venture."

"The security plan arranged by the PCB is of exactly the same level that the Windies men's team had last year and independent security advisors, Eastern Star International (ESI), have confirmed to both the CWI and WIPA that they are satisfied that the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level. We have made it very clear to the players and support staff that should any of them have any personal reservations about this tour then we fully understand and accept their position," Grave added.

After three rounds of the ICC Women's Championship, West Indies are sitting in the fourth position on nine points with four wins and as many defeats, while Pakistan are sixth on eight points with four wins and five losses.

The three T20Is will be played on January 31, February 1 and 3 at the Southend Club, following which the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in on February 7, 9 and 11. The first ODI will be played at the International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the

