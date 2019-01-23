Indonesia Masters: Sindhu gets past first round, Sai Praneeth crashes out

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu surpassed the initial hurdle of the masters as she defeated China's in the first round of the women's singles event here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old registered a 22-24, 21-8, 21-17 victory over Xuerui to make a winning start to her campaign.

After losing the close first game, Sindhu made a solid comeback to clinch the next two games in a convincing fashion. The Rio gold medallist will next take on home girl in her second round clash.

Eighth seed also kick-started her journey in the competition with a win as she secured a 7-21 21-16 21-11 win over Indonesia's Dinar Dyah Ayustine in the first round. The next challenge for the former world number one will be Fitriani Fitriani of

In the men's singles event, while Kidambi Srikanth won the opening battle 21-12, 21-8 against Malaysia's Chong Wei Feng, Sai Praneeth crashed out after being defeated by of 21-21, 16-21.

Parupalli Kashyap is also knocked out of the tournament after being handed over a 12-21, 16-21 drubbing at the hands of of

Up next, Srikanth is slated to take on of in their second-round clash of the tournament.

