Winner Rahul went to Wayanad, I stayed in Amethi despite losing in 2014: Irani

on Wednesday said that chose as his first choice even as he won parliamentary constituency in 2014 but she chose to stick to the area despite losing the polls.

"One who won the last polls went first to to file nomination, and one who lost remained with you," Irani said at an election rally here.

Irani said that is Gandhi's first choice while Amethi, which has been sending him to the for years, had to settle for the second position.

"Even after winning here in 2014, he picked Wayanad as his first choice. is his second choice. Will the people of tolerate this insult," she asked the gathering.

Irani slammed Gandhi for not seeking votes in the constituency after filing his nomination today.

"The of Amethi today came here to file his nomination papers but did not bother to even seek votes from the people," she said, terming it as an insult to the people of the area.

She said that her presence in the area was more than that of Gandhi.

Irani informed that she will file nomination for Amethi constituency on Thursday. UP will also be present on the occasion, she said.

Amethi goes to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

