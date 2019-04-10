Sikh man confronts UP cops with sword after they tugged his beard

A Sikh confronted the cops with a sword after they tugged his beard during an argument on a highway in the state's district on Tuesday.

The truck, which was headed towards Meerut, was stopped by the cops for reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The initial verbal argument between the and cops turned into a brawl after one of the cops tugged the driver's beard.

The Sikh took offence to this and reacted by retrieving his sword kept in the truck and threatened the cops with it.

The incident was caught on the camera and the video went viral on The matter was sorted out later between the two parties at station.

