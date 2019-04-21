JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Violence in Odisha increasing day-by-day: Dharmendra Pradhan
Business Standard

Winning in Puri, Cuttack and Kendrapada with huge margins: Piyush Goyal

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the BJP is winning with huge margins from Puri, Cuttack and Kendrapada Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

"I went to Puri, Cuttack and now Kendrapada, in Odisha. All three are prestigious battles, where we are winning with huge margins. We want development in Eastern part and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that East has to develop as much as South and West," Goyal told ANI while holding a road show here with BJP leader Baijayant Panda.

Asked why he is not contesting in the general election, Goyal said, "Because some of us have electoral duties to manage the election. I have a job to do. Maybe sometime I will get an opportunity."

He also said that "30 lakh people in Orissa don't have pucca houses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU