Winning in Puri, Cuttack and Kendrapada with huge margins: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Budget will reflect PM's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Narendra Singh Tomar
Will inaugurate projects, foundations of which I lay today: PM Modi
Mayawati is frustrated, desperate to do or say anything: Piyush Goyal
PM Modi to campaign in Odisha on March 29 and April 1
Government undecided on bringing ordinance to amend Citizenship Bill
-
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the BJP is winning with huge margins from Puri, Cuttack and Kendrapada Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
"I went to Puri, Cuttack and now Kendrapada, in Odisha. All three are prestigious battles, where we are winning with huge margins. We want development in Eastern part and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that East has to develop as much as South and West," Goyal told ANI while holding a road show here with BJP leader Baijayant Panda.
Asked why he is not contesting in the general election, Goyal said, "Because some of us have electoral duties to manage the election. I have a job to do. Maybe sometime I will get an opportunity."
He also said that "30 lakh people in Orissa don't have pucca houses.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU