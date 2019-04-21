Violence in Odisha increasing day-by-day: Dharmendra Pradhan

on Sunday said that violence is increasing day-by-day in the state.

today met officials and demanded an investigation on an alleged attack on Jagannath Pradhan, BJP MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central.

"Violence in Odisha is increasing day-by-day. Today, BJP MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central, Jagannath was attacked for the third time. A bomb was hurled at his car. We met EC officials and demanded that an investigation should be ordered," Pradhan told ANI.

Polls for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha have been scheduled to be held in four phases.

The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.

