Violence in Odisha increasing day-by-day: Dharmendra Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Odisha creating hurdles in project implementation: Dharmendra
Pradhan terms Odisha CM's statement on Ujjwala scheme as
Rs 1.40 lakh crore of oil & gas investments likely in Odisha: Pradhan
Odisha government obstructing Central projects worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore: Pradhan
Pradhan inaugurates ONGC CSR project to promote organic farming
-
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that violence is increasing day-by-day in the state.
Pradhan today met Election Commission officials and demanded an investigation on an alleged attack on Jagannath Pradhan, BJP MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central.
"Violence in Odisha is increasing day-by-day. Today, BJP MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central, Jagannath Pradhan was attacked for the third time. A bomb was hurled at his car. We met EC officials and demanded that an investigation should be ordered," Pradhan told ANI.
Polls for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha have been scheduled to be held in four phases.
The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The remaining two phases will be held on April 23 and 29. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU