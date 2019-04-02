JUST IN
Woman from Myanmar held at Kolkata airport with $ 1,80,000

A woman from Myanmar was held at the Kolkata airport on Monday, who was in possession of $ 1,80,000.

The woman has been identified as Hawa Bibi.

As per the official statement, "the woman was held on April 1 at 8 in the morning. An Air India security staffer had detected the money. The woman was supposed to travel to Dhaka with her son."

The statement added, "On inquiry, she failed to produce any valid document for carrying the said foreign currency."

Bibi along with the recovered foreign currency was handed over to the local police for further action in the matter.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 22:31 IST

