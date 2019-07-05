Woman gives birth outside health centre in Madhya Pradesh

A woman delivered in a cycle- rickshaw outside a district hospital here on Thursday due to non-availability of the ambulance.

Jay Prakash, a doctor of the hospital, said: "Due to some misunderstanding, we could not admit the woman. Later, our entire medical staff helped her."

He said that both mother and child are healthy.

"The ambulance could not reach the woman on time, as it had gone to Jabalpur with a patient in critical condition," the doctor said.

