SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai airport runway pulled out after 3 days

A SpiceJet aircraft, which has been stuck on the runway at Mumbai International Airport since Tuesday, was finally pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

"The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in Runway-27 RESA has been pulled out on Runway surface at 11:10 PM yesterday," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said.

Officials had been trying to pull the aircraft and operationalise the main runway which was shut after the city-bound SpiceJet SG 6237 skidded off the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on July 2.

All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned normally and are safe. The incident led to the shutdown of the main runway of the Mumbai airport with flights cancelled or diverted to the nearby airports. An alternate runway was put into operation at the airport.