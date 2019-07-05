JUST IN
Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder case, likely to appeal against it

ANI  |  General News 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to file an appeal in the high court against the judgement.

BJP MLA Krisnanad Rai was gunned down in 2005, along with six other party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

