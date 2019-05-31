Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

Three women bikers belonging to the group ' Queens' from are set to embark on a expedition from to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, and

The objective of their trip is to spread the message of 'nari gaurav' (women pride) across the world.

The members of the group are- Dr Sarita Mehta, Jinal Shah and Rutal Patel.

Dr Sarita Mehta, of Biking Queen, will start the biking expedition from in the presence of on June 5. She will be joined by Jinal Shah, a housewife, and Rutali Patel, a student.

They will be visiting Indian families, biking communities, Indian embassies and high commissions in 23 countries during the expedition.

The expedition will cover India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and the

In her previous expeditions, Dr. had gone on a bike to Europe, Africa, and with the help of (WHO). It is first expedition for Shah and Patel.

