CWC'19: Rohit, Kohli power India to 336/5 in rain-hit match against Pak

and Rohit Sharma, world number one and two, respectively, powered to post a total of 336 runs for the loss of five wickets against in the much-anticipated match at Old Trafford in on Sunday.

After sent in to bat first, got off to a flying start. Rohit and KL Rahul formed a solid and record-breaking 136-run best opening stand against Previously, former cricketers and had formed a 90-run partnership during the 1996 edition.

Rahul completed his maiden fifty before got a breakthrough and sent Rahul (57) back to the pavilion. dismissed the Indian batsman caught at covers by His innings saw three boundaries and two sixes.

The Indian Kohli joined Rohit, who raised his bat to celebrate his 24th ODI hundred. The Hitman on 99 ran for a single run off Shadab Khan and welcomed his ton off just 85 balls. reached the 200-run mark inside 35 overs.

Kohli and Rohit took India to a comfortable position and formed a 98-run stand for the second wicket, before put breaks on India's ticking scoreboard as he got rid of Rohit for 140, leaving India at 234/2 in 38.2 overs. Rohit played a ramp shot and gave an easy catch to Wahab at short fine leg. The Hitman's innings included 14 fours and three sixes.

Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number four and started playing his aggressive game from ball one. He and Kohli stitched a brief partnership of 51 runs before his cameo of 19-ball 29 runs came to an end by Pandya lined up the helicopter shot but it was caught by Babar at long-on. Amir returned and got former India Dhoni caught behind cheaply for one, reducing India to 298/4.

The Indian became the fastest to make 11,000 ODI runs in his 222nd innings. Kohli's milestone smashed master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record which he had completed in his 276th innings.

Soon after rain arrived at the venue and the players walked off with India on 305/4 in 46.4 overs. After almost half-and-hour, the hover cover was removed. The umpires checked the 30-yard circle and declared mid-innings break of 15 minutes and no overs were lost.

Following the resumption, a quick Amir bouncer helped Pakistan bag the pricey wicket of Kohli, who was caught behind for 77. debutant and remained unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively. For Pakistan, Amir was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-47 in his 10 overs quota.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)