India vs Pak: Fans seen cheering for India across country

Fans were seen cheering up for India across the country, especially for Rohit Sharma, who gave a strong start to the ICC Cricket World Cup against the arch-rivals Pakistan and hammered his second century of the tournament.
Rohit Sharma completed a century in 85 balls against Pakistan.
Many cricketers poured their wishes on Twitter as soon as the player scored a century.
"Superb century from Rohit Sharma looks like its stage set for a big one. #INDvPAK" Mohammad Kaif tweeted.
"Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by Rohit Sharma! It's extra special when it's #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019" Suresh Raina tweeted.
Fans were seen cheering together for India in Parel, Maharashtra. Similarly, people enjoyed watching the match with their family members, fluttering the tricolour in their hands, in Amritsar.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were seen dancing and cheering up for India, holding national flag in their hands at BSF headquarters in Lhasa amid ongoing India vs Pakistan match.
A fan was seen watching the match while plucking his plum crop in Manglour village, Kullu district.
Cricket fever has gripped India in such a way that fans performed puja and hawans in different parts of the country, for team India.
People made their way out to watch today's prime Word Cup match. They gathered at different places, cheering together for India, while sipping tea at the tea stalls, sitting in the office and tracking live scores amid the busy work schedule or while chilling at their place with family members.
