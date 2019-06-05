Work on economic census 2019 gathers momentum

Preparations for the seventh economic census are underway to gather valuable insights into the geographical spread, clusters of activities, ownership pattern and persons engaged in all establishments across the country, the government said on Wednesday.

In a run-up to the field work to be undertaken by enumerators, several activities have been planned by the Training of trainers at the state level is an integral component of this massive exercise.

A workshop for state-level training for the National Capital Territory of will be organised on Thursday in the national capital. The training programme for state-level trainers in Karnataka, and will be held the next day.

Beginning next week, it will be held for trainers in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, besides Lakshadweep, according to an official statement.

In the national workshop held on May 14, the participants were trained on key concepts and definitions, processes, digital platforms and applications to be used for the enumeration (data capture and supervision) in the field. This is being followed by state and district level detailed training.

The economic census provides disaggregated information on various operational and structural variables of all establishments. The information collected during the exercise is useful for socio-economic developmental planning at state and district levels.

The fieldwork is likely to start by June-end or next month. The results will be made available after the verification and validation of the field work. The sixth economic census was conducted in 2013.

