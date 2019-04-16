JUST IN
ICC World Cup 2019: Uncapped Ayub Jayed find a place in Bangladesh WC squad

AFP | PTI  |  Dhaka 

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Jayed, 25, made his Test debut last year and has played three T20s for Bangladesh, but is yet to take part in a 50-over international.

Batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh at the Asian Cup in September, was also recalled for the World Cup in England and Wales starting next month.

"Since the World Cup will be held in difficult (unfamiliar) conditions in the UK we wanted to value the experience of our players," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Here is Bangladesh World Cup squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 13:35 IST

