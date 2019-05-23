World leaders hail PM Modi's resounding victory in LS polls

on Thursday extended best wishes for his Indian counterpart for his dynamic leadership as the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a comfortable majority in the elections.

"The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and and and lead it to new heights," Netanyahu tweeted.

Apart from Netanyahu, Sri Lanka's former also took to twitter saying, "Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations @narendramodi for a second term in office. We wish you and the people of the very best under your dynamic leadership, as you continue your journey in taking forward."

"We hope both our nations will build on the existing strong bilateral relationship that we share and work together to further strengthen it for mutual benefit under your leadership," he added in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan also congratulated Modi as the NDA government looked all set to form the government for the second term at the Centre.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Wickremesinghe said.

As the counting for the world's largest democracy is underway, the ruling BJP seems set to cross the 340-mark along with its allies in the elections the results of which are being announced on Thursday.

In the 2014 General Elections, the BJP had won 282 seats, 10 more than the halfway mark on its own and had crossed the 300-mark with its allies.

