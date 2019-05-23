European elections 2019: Voting begins across UK, Netherlands

Voters headed to cast their ballot across the and the (UK) as polling in 28 (EU) member states commenced on Thursday.

Over the next four days, citizens of the EU member states will elect 751 representatives to serve in the for the next five years, reports.

A half-hour after voting started in the Netherlands, polls opened across the UK, the only other country voting in the today. The Dutch will elect 26 members of the (MEPs), while people in the will elect 73 legislators.

Voting results will only be published after the closure of all polling stations in all EU member states on Sunday (May 26).

Surveys in the UK earlier showed that Nigel Farage, who created the Party in March, is expected to gain about 23 per cent of the votes, beating the and the governing Conservatives.

The UK was initially set to leave the bloc before the vote, on March 29, however, the government failed to secure support for its divorce plan, prompting the country to hold the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)