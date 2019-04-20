2019 polls being contested on Modi's name, deeds: BJP

The major difference between the 2014 and 2019 is that while the last election was fought on Narendra Modi's name, the 2019 polls are being contested on his name as well as deeds, BJP national Vice said on Saturday.

Khanna, who is in to campaign for the (BJP) for the April 23 polls, said that by diluting the sedition laws, as promised in the party's election manifesto, was trying to weaken the country and demoralise the security forces.

"There is a difference between 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2014, we fought the election on the basis of Modi's name. This election is based on Modi's name and work he has carried out in the last five years," Khanna told a press conference here.

Khanna, who is also one of the party officials in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the promises in the manifesto would lead to weakening of the country.

"By promising to dilute the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and the sedition laws, the Congress is trying to weaken the nation and demoralise the armed forces," he added.

--IANS

maya/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)