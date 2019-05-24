World leaders welcome PM Modi's sweeping LS polls victory

leaders from across the globe have united in welcoming Narendra Modi's resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with many personally extending their wishes to the Indian leader via congratulatory phone calls.

"Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory! I hope, Narendra, that we can see each other very soon; As soon as you form a government and as soon as we form a government...Well, thank you for your congratulations on my victory but there's one difference -- You don't need a coalition, I do. And there's a big difference," Israeli told PM Modi through a call.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)