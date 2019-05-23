JUST IN
Mumbai-based climber dies while descending from Mount Everest

ANI  |  Asia 

An Indian woman climber died on Mount Everest after falling sick while descending from world's highest summit on Wednesday, her expedition organisers said.

The Mumbai-based climber, identified as Anjali S Kulkarni, breathed her last above the Camp IV of Mount Everest at an altitude of 7,906 metres.

Thupden Sherpa, an official at Arun Treks expedition company, informed that Kulkarni had successfully made it to the summit with her husband on Wednesday morning. "We are trying to retrieve her body," she added.

Kulkarni is the 13th climber to die on mountains in the range with elevations above 25,000 feet in this year's spring climbing seasons.

Meanwhile, Nepalese authorities are continuing their search for Dipankar Ghosh, an ace Indian mountaineer who reportedly went missing on Nepal's mount Makalu last week.

Ghosh, 52, a resident of Kolkata, had last year successfully ascended Mount Cho Oyu, the sixth highest mountain in the world on the China-Nepal border, 20 kilometres west of Mount Everest.

"We are carrying out the search operation of the missing climber in Mount Makalu in coordination with local agents here," an official from the Indian Mission in Nepal told ANI.

Hundreds of climbers every year attempt to scale the high Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season in Nepal that begins in March and ends in May.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:35 IST

