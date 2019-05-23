Mumbai-based climber dies while descending from Mount Everest

An Indian woman died on after falling sick while descending from world's highest summit on Wednesday, her expedition organisers said.

The Mumbai-based climber, identified as Anjali S Kulkarni, breathed her last above the Camp IV of at an altitude of 7,906 metres.

Thupden Sherpa, an at Arun Treks expedition company, informed that Kulkarni had successfully made it to the summit with her husband on Wednesday morning. "We are trying to retrieve her body," she added.

Kulkarni is the 13th to die on in the range with elevations above 25,000 feet in this year's spring climbing seasons.

Meanwhile, Nepalese authorities are continuing their search for Dipankar Ghosh, an ace Indian mountaineer who reportedly went missing on Nepal's last week.

Ghosh, 52, a resident of Kolkata, had last year successfully ascended Mount Cho Oyu, the sixth highest mountain in the on the China- border, 20 kilometres west of

"We are carrying out the of the missing in in coordination with local agents here," an from the Indian Mission in told ANI.

Hundreds of climbers every year attempt to scale the high peaks during the popular spring climbing season in that begins in March and ends in May.

