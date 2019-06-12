World Sindhi Congress pays tribute to slain 'Sindhi heroes

Sindhi (WSC) and Sindhi Sangat (UK) - two organisations that have constantly been working for the rights and welfare of the community recently commemorated Sindhi Heroes day at in the

Sindhis- one of the minority communities in have been enduring state discrimination and barbarity for years. The leaders of the community who dared to speak against the state crimes have been subjected to atrocities of the highest degree including arbitrary arrests, incommunicado detentions, tortures and sometimes even brute murders.

In order to pay tribute to those who have been detained indefinitely and killed, activists of this community have time and again held several events at various international platforms, celebrating Sindhi Heroes Day was an attempt in this direction.

This event is organised every year to remember the men and women who worked, struggled and lost their lives for the betterment and emancipation of Sindhi people.

The event "Remembrance Day-Heroes of Sindh" highlighted the atrocities committed by on the Sindhis.

It also stressed on the arbitrary kidnappings in by the and the human rights abuses including attacks on the unity of by the (ISI) sponsored organisations who allegedly want to divide Sindhi and Urdu speaking Sindhis in

Leaders including Hidayat Bhutto, and Dr were few among the many speakers who exposed Pakistan's brutalities during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)