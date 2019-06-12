UK HC rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea, says he destroyed evidence

(United Kingdom) Jun 12 (ANI): The on Wednesday denied to fugitive diamond merchant on the grounds that he indulged in destruction of evidence and may fail to surrender if granted the relief.

Rejecting the plea of Modi, Justice at the Royal Courts of Justice observed, "There is evidence that manipulation has occurred and concerted efforts were made to manipulate witnesses."

Modi, 48, is fighting against his extradition from the UK to to face the law of the land in the over Rs 13,500 crore fraud and money laundering scam case.

" destroyed phones of the witnesses, which contained data that could have been of importance. In all these circumstances, I believe that there is compelling evidence of destroying evidence," Justice Simler said.

The court said there is clear evidence that emails were sent and received using secure servers based in

It noted, " (Modi's associate), now a witness, has confirmed servers were destroyed in 2018" along with

In the order, Justice Simler observed that Modi has strong means to access funds and hence, can abscond easily.

The court said that there was a rise in Modi's surety amounts starting from 500,000 pounds to 2 million pounds which suggested that he has access to funds.

"He has lived in the U.K. for a short time and has no significant ties here. And for these reasons I have concluded that there are grounds where he may fail to surrender (if granted bail)," it said.

The concluded the hearing on Tuesday and pronounced the verdict today.

(CPS) is representing the while QC is appearing for Modi in the extradition case.

Earlier, his bail plea was rejected thrice by the

He was arrested by in connection with the PNB loan default case on March 19 this year and has been lodged at the in south-west

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)