You can never be wrong being supportive: Hilaria Baldwin hits back at trolls

The 35-year old yoga instructor, who is already a mother to four, responded to trolls through a series of instagram stories.

"I don't care if you are one day pregnant or nine months pregnant, you start to develop a connection as soon as you know you are pregnant. I've had a million children and you just know that feeling" Baldwin posted.

Baldwin noticed many people came out and shared their experiences on her post to which she said, "Anybody who has had that experience, I want you to not feel ashamed when you read some of these comments that say, "Oh, it doesn't matter because it's the first trimester, it matters."

Baldwin requested people to calm down and said, "I personally can't handle being so quiet with all this, because if I had a cold, I would tell you I had a cold. If I, God forbid, had some horrible disease, I would tell you I had some horrible disease, and I'm going through this and I'm going to tell you I'm going through this."

"You can never go wrong by being kind. You can never be wrong being supportive," she shared.

The trolling followed after she shared a lengthy post on her instagram on how she is feeling all through.

She wrote, "I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. "

She adds that she shares this without any embarrassment, "I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize and remove the stigma from it. "

Adding on she writes, "There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine--and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.

She also explains what exactly she is feeling and writes in detail, "So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait--and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult."

Hilari on Saturday expressed her gratitude and told that she will be fine and can handle loss in an instagram post.

She wrote, "Thank you for your support and thank you for your stories. I want to assure you that I know I will be ok. I have perspective to understand sadness and loss in the grand scheme of things. Emotionally I am processing it all...being able to be open with you has been extremely healing."

Although, she admitted her hesitation before sharing this publicly, "I was very nervous to share, and am so relieved that it was received with such love. I am grateful that you listened and I'm grateful that I have these tiny partners to go through this with. I don't know what I would do without my community."

Her husband, also stood in her support and shared on his instagram handle.

"My wife is kind and generous in her support of other women..."

and tied knot in June 2012.

