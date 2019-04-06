Dave Bautista to star in 'Army of the Dead'

American Dave has closed a deal to star in an upcoming film 'Army of the Dead'.

The zombie heist thriller is being directed by Zack Snyder, who has previously helmed films like ' ' vs Superman: Dawn of Justice,' and 'Man of Steel', reported Variety.

and Snyder are writing the screenplay for the upcoming film which is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Principal photography of the film is set to begin later this year.

Snyder made his directorial debut with 'Dawn of the Dead' about 15 years ago. The film was a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 movie and starred Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and It grossed USD 102 million worldwide on a USD 25 million budget.

It led to Snyder and Joby Harold writing a sequel for 'Dawn of the Dead', but ultimately got scrubbed in 2012. 'Army of the Dead' is not a sequel to 'Dawn of the Dead'.

Apart from this film, will reprise his Drax role in the highly-anticipated 'Avengers: Endgame', which will release on April 26, this year. He also stars in the Fox comedy 'Stuber', which will hit the theatres on July 12 and STX's comedy 'My Spy', which debuted its trailer this week. The is also shooting for 'Dune'.

