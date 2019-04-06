Here's when the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' will release

Mark your calendars as the teaser of and starrer 'Kabir Singh' will release on April 8.

The announced the news on his account with a fresh poster of the upcoming film and it is astounding!

He captioned the image, "Find the #kabirsingh within you. @kiaraaliaadvani @sandeepreddy.vanga #BhushanKumar @muradkhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @tseries.official @cine1studios @kabirsinghmovie."

In the poster, looks intense, shrouded in darkness and smoke.

and wrapped up shooting for the film on March 29. The leading lady of the movie shared pictures from the shoot wrap.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy'. While 'Padmaavat' star will be playing the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories', will essay the role of Preeti.

The original blockbuster starred and in the lead roles.

The story is based on Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.

The film is directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and

The flick which went on floors in August will hit the big screens on June 21, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)