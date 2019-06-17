Your next Domino's Pizza might arrive in a self-driving car

-
ALSO READ
Domino's sales growth, profit disappoint, shares fall 8 percent
Domino's sales growth, profit disappoint in fourth quarter
Newly launched Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh breaks global record in first week
Domino's hurt as delivery firms offer more choice, shares fall 10 percent
Jubilant FoodWorks sizzles after opening restaurant in Dhaka
-
Domino's Pizza is reportedly working on deploying mini delivery vans to bring your favourite pizza at your doorstep at the end of the year.
As Fast Company reports, the pizza chain will be running a small trial in Houston, later this year, using the fully autonomous R1 mini delivery van which is built by Nuro.
R1 is a compact vehicle with no space for a human operator, which basically means, if it heads towards a wrong address, there is no human intervention.
However, it can drive up to 25 miles per hour and will deliver pizza only when you enter an OTP to open the pizza compartment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU