Your next Domino's Pizza might arrive in a self-driving car

Domino's Pizza is reportedly working on deploying mini delivery vans to bring your favourite pizza at your doorstep at the end of the year.

As Fast Company reports, the pizza chain will be running a small trial in Houston, later this year, using the fully autonomous R1 mini delivery van which is built by Nuro.

R1 is a compact vehicle with no space for a human operator, which basically means, if it heads towards a wrong address, there is no human intervention.

However, it can drive up to 25 miles per hour and will deliver pizza only when you enter an OTP to open the pizza compartment.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 21:00 IST

