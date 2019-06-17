Instagram tests new in-app account recovery method

Facebook-owned is reportedly testing a new method within the app for recovery of accounts that have been hijacked.

As Engadget reports, the new method uses the app to ask for contact information such as your original email address or phone number to send a six-digit code for account recovery. This prevents hijackers from taking over your account from a different device.

The new method also ensures a user name can't be claimed for a period of time after account changes. The method is currently available to all users and is being extended to iOS users as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)