Instagram tests new in-app account recovery method

ANI  |  Internet 

Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new method within the app for recovery of accounts that have been hijacked.

As Engadget reports, the new method uses the app to ask for contact information such as your original email address or phone number to send a six-digit code for account recovery. This prevents hijackers from taking over your account from a different device.

The new method also ensures a user name can't be claimed for a period of time after account changes. The method is currently available to all Android users and is being extended to iOS users as well.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:39 IST

