YS Chowdary summoned by CBI in connection with bank fraud case

(TDP) YS Chowdary has been summoned by the (CBI) for questioning in a multi-crore bank fraud case, sources said on Thursday.

Chowdary has been asked to come to the CBI's Bengaluru office on Friday for questioning.

Confirming the summons, Chowdary claimed that he has not held any or non- positions in any corporate entity since October 2014.

"Since 2003, I was holding only non- positions in three listed entities of Sujana group namely, Sujana Universal Industries Limited, with no powers of management of companies till October 2014," the TDP said.

"It is further to mention that I was not holding any executive or non-executive positions in any corporate entity since October 2014 including the above three listed companies," he added.

Insisting that he will take "appropriate steps" in the matter, Chowdary said, "The summons which I received from CBI is in respect of Best and I confirm that I have no connection, knowledge or acquaintance with the company referred by them or its affairs at any point of time.

