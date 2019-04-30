YSRCP writes to CEC raising apprehensions about pre-planned violence during counting

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Party (YSRCP) has written to the (CEC) highlighting the party's apprehensions about pre-planned violence during the counting of votes and requesting the poll panel for taking special measures.

In its the letter, YSRCP has alleged that the ruling dispensation is planning to create disturbances during the counting of votes at the designated centres.

"It is likely that counting agents of the ruling party may bring forged 17-C forms and start arguing with counting supervisors to delay the process. The agent's scrutiny and approval may be delayed deliberately so as to create panic," the letter by YSRCP reads.

The party has requested the ECI to instruct all returning officers to erect barricading along with the mesh in all counting halls, the compulsory invocation of Section 144.

Earlier on April 12, party chief YS Jagan had claimed that the huge voter turnout showed, the people want to get rid of TDP government.

went to polls on Thursday to elect 25 members of the and 175 members of the The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

