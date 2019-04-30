Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to the US

A on Tuesday allowed Tharoor, facing charges in the death case, to travel to the US in May.

Tharoor, who is seeking re-election from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, had moved an application in the court of Arun Bhardwaj, seeking permission to travel to the US for attending a conference and other events from May 5 to May 20.

The application was allowed by the court.

Tharoor, a former Union and husband of Pushkar, is currently on bail and needs court's prior permission to travel abroad.

was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

has been charged under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has dismissed the charges as "preposterous".

