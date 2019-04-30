Odisha ready as 'Fani' expected to hit Puri on Friday

Twenty units of state and 12 units of Central disaster response forces were alerted as "very severe cyclone storm" 'Fani' is expected to reach on Friday, the said on Tuesday.

"The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the cyclone is likely to hit in district on May 3 late evening. For search and rescue operations, we have alerted 20 units of Odisha Disaster and 12 units of Disaster Response Force are ready," Bishnupada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha said.

Sethi informed that district collectors of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khurda have been alerted and they have been taking stock of the situation.

He said, "All 879 cyclone centres are being kept ready."

The informed that 'Fani' will turn into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" with a speed of 2000 km/hour when it hits somewhere in Puri, Odisha.

Meanwhile, the has ordered the advance release Rs 1,086 crore as financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and to help them undertake preventive and relief measures in response to the cyclonic storm.

Earlier, the IMD said 'Fani' has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 16 kmph, intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 36 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards the Odisha coast," it said.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, north coastal and south coastal during next 24 hours.

