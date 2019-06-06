Yuzvendra Chahal terms Faf du Plessis' wicket as 'favourite'

spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who bowled an impeccable spell during India's opening match in the ICC Men's World Cup on Wednesday, revealed that the wicket of Plessis was his favourite.

Chahal took four wickets and was having a candid conversation with Kuldeep Yadav post the match where the latter asked him about his favourite wicket.

"Faf's wicket was the best as he was playing with small forward-steps and I was drifting the ball really well. The previous two balls, I had bowled him leg spin. So on that ball, I chose to bowl on an angle so the ball drifts and hit the off stump. He couldn't pick it, he thought it was a leg spin, and that's why the ball hit the inside of his bat and hit the stumps," Chahal said in a video posted by Bcci.tv.

also displayed a brilliant performance with the bat as he hammered a century to help his side chase down a modest target of 228. Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 144 balls and Chahal eulogised Sharma for his match-winning knock.

"The way played his inning, especially on this wicket; he showed the temperament that how a batsman should bat. In the beginning, it was not easy but he finished the match which is a plus point," he said.

will now face on June 9.

