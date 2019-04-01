Zee Media Corporation appoints Arun Kapoor as Additional Director

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. (ZMCL) appointed Arun Kapoor as the Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. He is known for handling start-ups and turning around sick companies, as well as growing companies aggressively in his extensive experience of over 3 decades in leading positions across multiple industries.
Kapoor, a commerce graduate from Delhi University, MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management-Mumbai and PhD from Chitkara University-Punjab is an eminent personality in the professional sphere. He brings to the table a comprehensive experience of over three decades in general management, sales and marketing including as CEO/Business head across multiple industries like liquor, packaged foods, consumer products, BPO, telecom and media distribution.
He has also been associated with business houses like United Breweries, Gillette, Bharti Cellular, Pepsi, Hutchinson Essar and Reliance ADAG during his past business endeavours. Kapoor was also associated with Essel Group for over a decade till May 2017 including positioned as the CEO of Dish TV and heading Media Distribution business of the group housed under Zee Turner, MediaPro, Taj Television and Siti Cable.
