Tetra Pak introduces the "Factory of the Future" with human and Al collaboration at its core

Next week at Hannover Messe 2019, Tetra Pak will unveil its "Factory of the Future" where digital technology revolutionises the way food manufacturing plants operate.
Machines will be able to communicate with each other as well as with the digital systems of the entire operation, automatically taking on tasks such as diagnosing problems, ordering and delivering parts, and looking for an engineer who is most suitable for the service needed. The technology builds on previous measures to bring the benefits of digitalisation to the food and beverage industry, such as the launch of Tetra Pak Plant Secure and condition monitoring.
Supported by these smart solutions, the workforce will be able to focus on managing the plant, making quick, informed decisions and continuously increasing the speed of production, reducing errors and minimising product waste.
''We are in a period where the market is changing at high speed. Consumer demands coupled with regulations require a new way of food manufacturing that is much more efficient and food-safety guaranteed," said Johan Nilsson, VP Industry 4.0 and Digitalisation at Tetra Pak.
"At the same time, we believe humans should continue to be at the centre of the management of food manufacturing, with digital solutions as their support," he added.
Tetra Pak has been working on the digitalisation of food manufacturing with partners including Microsoft, ABB, SAP and the automated logistics solutions provider Elettric80. Combining these cutting-edge technologies with the company's food expertise, Tetra Pak's ultimate goal is to lead the digital transformation of food manufacturing and offer greater support to its customers in the digital era.
