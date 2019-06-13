ZestMoney offers first-of-its-kind EMI insurance

India's largest and fastest growing company, ZestMoney, today announced a partnership with Digit to offer EMI to the company's five million customers.

The partnership integrates the digital capability of to provide EMI for everyone and by Digit to relieve its customers of debt in case of unforeseen circumstances.

This policy will cover EMI cost in the event of hospitalization, death or permanent disability. The is specifically designed for ZestMoney's customers which can be availed while applying for a loan on the digital platform.

" is a customer first company. Our products and features are designed after carefully listening to what customers are asking for. While our EMI makes life affordable, we saw a need to support our customers in case of unforeseen circumstances. We would be partnering with more companies to provide customizes EMI and loan protection plans to our customers", said Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder, at

Anyone can avail credit limit by signing up on the 100 per cent digital loan application platform. The credit limit can be used to shop online and in-store across all ZestMoney partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and among others.

ZestMoney was founded by Lizzie Chapman, and in 2015. The company is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking, and to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers.

