Zika virus case tally in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur reaches 10, CMO confirms

-
ALSO READ
First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic
Kerala reports first positive case of Zika virus, 13 suspected cases
Govt sends multidisciplinary team to Kanpur after Zika virus case reported
One more tests positive for Zika virus, taking total cases to 19 in Kerala
Five more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking caseload to 28
-
As many as 10 Zika virus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district so far, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Nepal Singh said on Sunday.
While speaking to ANI, Singh confirmed that the total tally of Zika virus patients in the district has gone up to 10.
The tally, which was at four till Sunday afternoon, increased to 10 as six more tested positive for the virus. "In the medical reports that came late this evening (Sunday), six other people were confirmed to be Zika infected," Singh said.
The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Ever since the first case, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.
Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor