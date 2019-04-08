Zimbabwe announced squad for ODI series against UAE

have announced a 16 member squad to take on (UAE) at home for the first two games of a four-match ODI series which will be played between April 10 to April 16.

Vice- will lead the side as their most experienced players, and wicket-keeper Brendon Taylor, have been ruled out. Masakadza sustained a while playing domestic in February whereas Taylor hurt his hamstring during (PSL).

and have been recalled after a lengthy absence from the ODI set-up, the former is a batsman and a part-time leg-spinner who last represented his country in 2016 while the latter made his debut in 2008 and has recently established himself as their first-choice gloveman in Tests.

Also, two uncapped players have been included, Ainsley Ndlovu, a 23-year old left-arm spinner and Tony Munyonga, a 20-year old off-spinning all-rounder.

Stand-in captain, Peter Moor, has said that the mood in the camp has been very positive. "The mood in the camp has been very positive," International Council (ICC) quoted Moor as saying.

"Our preparations have been good, the last two weeks we've done a very in-depth, thorough camp. The boys are gearing up nicely towards the series," he added.

Moor further added that "with any international match there's always going to be a little bit of pressure, but I think the boys are embracing it and I think everybody is looking forward to the series. We've gone six months without an international fixture, so I think everybody is ready to go and looking forward to the challenge."

squad for first two ODIs: (c), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, (wk), Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga,

