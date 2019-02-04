3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Religare Enterprises Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2019.
3P Land Holdings Ltd tumbled 13.33% to Rs 10.4 at 13:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 931 shares in the past one month.
Religare Enterprises Ltd crashed 12.68% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69171 shares in the past one month.
Vaswani Industries Ltd lost 12.54% to Rs 9.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1508 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd slipped 11.84% to Rs 10.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66895 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd plummeted 11.62% to Rs 6.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2135 shares in the past one month.
