Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 4.67%

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1603.85, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 10834.5. The Sensex is at 36285.93, down 0.5%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 7.93% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8969.55, down 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
