Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.57% jump in NIFTY and a 8.93% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 10834.5. The Sensex is at 36285.93, down 0.5%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has slipped around 1.45% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14975.75, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.2, up 1.69% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 22.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.57% jump in NIFTY and a 8.93% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 7.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
