Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 145.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.57% jump in and a 8.93% jump in the Energy index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 10834.5. The Sensex is at 36285.93, down 0.5%. has slipped around 1.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14975.75, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.2, up 1.69% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 22.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.57% jump in NIFTY and a 8.93% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 7.2 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)