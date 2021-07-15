5Paisa Capital hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results

5Paisa Capital gained 3.64% to Rs 570.15 after the stock broker posted a 156.23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.20 crore on 44% rise in total income to Rs 60.91 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The company's net profit grew by 23% and total income rose 22% in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

Consolidated profit before tax zoomed 163.37% year on year and 26% quarter on quarter to Rs 9.9 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA increased by 55% year on year to Rs 15.5 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 25% in Q1 FY22 compared with 24% in Q1 FY21.

The company said it on-boarded more than 2,78,000 new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 16.3 lakhs.

Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and CEO of 5paisa Capital said, "We are pleased to report that Q1FY22 began with a healthy top line growth of 22% q-o-q and 44% y-o-y. Our revenue growth is driven by robust growth in customer base as well as cross sell income. During the quarter we added 35% more customers than the same in the quarter before and still achieved 9.3% reduction in unit customer acquisition cost. With recent infusion of equity funds, we are well placed to aggressively invest in technology and talent to accelerate customer and revenue growth pace."

Shares of 5Paisa Capital hit a 52-week high of Rs 577.40 in intraday today. The stock has zoomed nearly 140% from its 52-week low of Rs 237.6 hit on 23 February 2021.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications.

