Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 65.26 points or 1.37% at 4828.81 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Tinplate Company of India Ltd (up 5.63%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 5.13%),Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (up 4.96%),Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.75%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 4.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 4.16%), Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (up 3.76%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 3.23%), HEG Ltd (up 2.9%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 2.78%).

On the other hand, Dilip Buildcon Ltd (down 3.35%), Alankit Ltd (down 2.28%), and Voltamp Transformers Ltd (down 2.19%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.65 or 0.31% at 53067.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.9 points or 0.27% at 15896.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.83 points or 0.63% at 26416.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.41% at 8103.27.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

