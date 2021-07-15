Adani Total Gas Ltd Falls 2.44%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 41.38% over last one month compared to 9.11% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 2.44% today to trade at Rs 860.2. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.58% to quote at 15697.24. The index is down 9.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.86% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 0.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 25.29 % over last one year compared to the 47.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 41.38% over last one month compared to 9.11% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19587 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57545 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1680 on 04 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 142.95 on 16 Jul 2020.

