63 Moons Technologies Ltd Falls 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.07%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 244.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.07% to quote at 31847.88. The index is down 11.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NELCO Ltd decreased 4.5% and Cyient Ltd lost 2.94% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 20.42 % over last one year compared to the 16.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 0.25% over last one month compared to 11.49% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 735 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15607 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 373.7 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 83.1 on 03 May 2021.

