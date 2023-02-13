JUST IN
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 59.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 27.66 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex rose 59.34% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.6622.96 20 OPM %13.2710.76 -PBDT3.502.32 51 PBT2.001.08 85 NP1.450.91 59

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

