A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 59.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.47% to Rs 27.66 croreNet profit of A K Spintex rose 59.34% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.6622.96 20 OPM %13.2710.76 -PBDT3.502.32 51 PBT2.001.08 85 NP1.450.91 59
