A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 59.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of A K Spintex rose 59.34% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.47% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.6622.9613.2710.763.502.322.001.081.450.91

