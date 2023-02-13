Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 48.17% to Rs 58.84 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.8439.71 48 OPM %1.362.34 -PBDT0.860.63 37 PBT0.500.31 61 NP0.350.21 67
