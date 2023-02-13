JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit declines 35.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 48.17% to Rs 58.84 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.8439.71 48 OPM %1.362.34 -PBDT0.860.63 37 PBT0.500.31 61 NP0.350.21 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU