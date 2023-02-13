Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.17% to Rs 58.84 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58.8439.711.362.340.860.630.500.310.350.21

