Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.30 -77 OPM %71.4386.67 -PBDT0.050.26 -81 PBT0.050.26 -81 NP0.050.26 -81

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 17:30 IST

