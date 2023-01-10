Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics soars on concluding acquisition of Mittal Corp
Satya Shyam Trading standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.30 -77 OPM %71.4386.67 -PBDT0.050.26 -81 PBT0.050.26 -81 NP0.050.26 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU