Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

