Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 170.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 5.19 croreNet profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 170.54% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.194.18 24 OPM %70.3332.30 -PBDT3.651.40 161 PBT3.571.31 173 NP3.031.12 171
