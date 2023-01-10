Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 170.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 170.54% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.194.1870.3332.303.651.403.571.313.031.12

