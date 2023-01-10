JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Financials shares edge lower
Business Standard

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 170.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 170.54% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.194.18 24 OPM %70.3332.30 -PBDT3.651.40 161 PBT3.571.31 173 NP3.031.12 171

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU