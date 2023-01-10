Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 82.46% to Rs 8.23 croreNet profit of Visagar Financial Services declined 22.92% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.46% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.2346.92 -82 OPM %4.501.02 -PBDT0.370.48 -23 PBT0.370.48 -23 NP0.370.48 -23
